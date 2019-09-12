Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,777 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Aecom worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 17.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 679,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aecom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

