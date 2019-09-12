AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,204,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 2,960,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ING Group upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 55,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AEGON has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AEGON by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AEGON by 7,249.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in AEGON by 95.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

