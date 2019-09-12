Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeon Global Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.