AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AES were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after purchasing an additional 691,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,077,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,077. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

