Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alacer Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ASR stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 89.12.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$57.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

