Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,605 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,101,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. 985,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,390. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Vertical Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

