Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Director Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

ALDX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 13,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,773. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.