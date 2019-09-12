AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.