Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 388,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 204,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

