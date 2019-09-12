Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Up 6.4%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.42, approximately 524,370 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 503,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

