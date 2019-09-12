American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after purchasing an additional 366,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 585,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,256 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 1,835,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

