American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 394,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,379,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 210,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,780. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

