American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of American Outdoor Brands worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.29. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.