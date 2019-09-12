American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 156,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,304. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

