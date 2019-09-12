AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Increased by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.11% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

COLD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 93,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

