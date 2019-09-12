AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,173,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,215 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,235. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE ABC traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 837,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

