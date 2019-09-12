Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.35

Shares of Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.35 and traded as high as $120.00. Amino Technologies shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 47,533 shares trading hands.

FinnCap reissued a "corporate" rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $91.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Amino Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Amino Technologies Company Profile (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

