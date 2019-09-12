Analysts Anticipate KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. KLA-Tencor posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA-Tencor.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.