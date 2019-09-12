Analysts Expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

FOXA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FOX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of FOX worth $221,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.