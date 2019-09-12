Analysts Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $149.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Studio City International stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

