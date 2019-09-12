Analysts Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Universal Forest Products reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Michael F. Mordell sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $231,417.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.89. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

