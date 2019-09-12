Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,560. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,662,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 225.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $80,914,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $89,375,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,231.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 885,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

