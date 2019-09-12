Analysts Set Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCM shares. TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CRCM stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 26,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,813. The stock has a market cap of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 0.98. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Chet Kapoor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Care.com by 192.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

