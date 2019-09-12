Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.96 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $12.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.04366123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,995,030,568 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Coinall, ABCC, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, BitMax, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bgogo and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

