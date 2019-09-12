ANON (ANON) Price Down 5.6% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ANON has a total market cap of $184,379.00 and $91.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

