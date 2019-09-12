AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AO World from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital raised AO World to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AO World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.72).

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 79.89 ($1.04) on Monday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.