Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,922,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 24,098,900 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apache from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 2,222,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Apache has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Apache will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

