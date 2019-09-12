Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 687,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,974 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

