Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,774 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,854,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,994,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

