ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Cowen raised ArcBest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.63.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $11,612,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.