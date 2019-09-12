Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01156056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, DragonEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Cobinhood, LBank, OKEx, BitMart, Huobi, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

