Argus (ARGUS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $478.00 and $63.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argus has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00141845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,389.54 or 0.99707735 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003429 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000602 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.