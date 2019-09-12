Argus Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $48.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective increased by Argus from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. 2,459,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 92.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

