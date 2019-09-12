Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

9/4/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Laidlaw. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

8/23/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

8/15/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

8/15/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Aridis reported 2Q19 with a net loss of ($8.4M) and ended the period with $8.5M in cash on the balance sheet. This excludes the recently announced partnership with India (private) which brought a $10M equity investment into Aridis, a $5M upfront payment and an option for an additional $10M. As such, Aridis is funded into 2020 and through the next key catalyst, the AR-105 global phase 2 data in ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The trial, if positive could potentially serve as one of two pivotal studies in support of a BLA.””

8/13/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note that the SIBV agreement included purchase of $10MM of Aridis common shares at a 31% premium; a $5MM refundable upfront payment; and an additional $10MM payment upon execution of the agreement by August 31, 2019. The Co.’s key clinical programs continue to progress well. Aridis remains on schedule to report topline data in 3Q19 for AR-105’s Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ventilator- associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. 3 program for the treatment of VAP related to Staphylococcus aureus continues to advance, with interim data expected in 1Q20, with full topline data in late-2020.””

8/1/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They wrote, “Aridis has entered into an equity purchase and option agreement with India (private, see pg 2). Aridis will receive a $10M investment (~800k shares at $12.47, a 31% premium) as well as $15M in total upfront payments. Additionally, Aridis will be eligible for development milestones as well as royalties on net sales.””

7/30/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We perceive the Serum International (SIBV”) agreement as a major validation. Per the terms of the option agreement, SIBV will make a $10MM equity investment at a 31% premium along w/ a $5MM upfront payment, with an additional $10MM payment by August 31 upon execution of an in- licensing agreement of various Aridis products limited to non-US markets (i.e., excluding Zealand, and Japan). Pre-open, Aridis announced it has entered into an option agreement with the Serum International BV (SIBV”), which is an affiliate of the Ltd., – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.””

7/16/2019 – Aridis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.22% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.