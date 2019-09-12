Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,906,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 2,341,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

ARW stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

