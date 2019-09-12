Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Trading Down 5.4%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.82 and last traded at $125.54, approximately 734,304 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 426,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

