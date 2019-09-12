ATLANT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $112.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $112.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00200586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.01154372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

