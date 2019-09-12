Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 559,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of AT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $260.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 686.79% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,957 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.