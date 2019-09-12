Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.0995 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $617,977.00 and $1,297.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00203623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.01169452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,211,826 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

