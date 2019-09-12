Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. 1,828,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,025. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.