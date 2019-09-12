Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $303,289.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Autonio has a total market cap of $303,289.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

