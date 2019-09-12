Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 519,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,781. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,490 shares of company stock worth $9,443,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

