AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.74 ($31.09).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €22.46 ($26.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.03. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.