Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $472,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

