AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Up 6.4%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, 151,342 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 286,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 507.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

