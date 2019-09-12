AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 210,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.20 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AZZ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

