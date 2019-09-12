B. Riley Boosts Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Price Target to $3.00

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 13,128,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.