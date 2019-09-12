B. Riley Boosts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $23.20

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $13.40 to $23.20 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.18.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 128,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.