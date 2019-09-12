Bank of America Boosts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $44.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $37.72. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,540. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.