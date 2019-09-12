Bank of America Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 4,324,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,121 shares of company stock worth $14,572,063. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.